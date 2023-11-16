WWE | Logan Paul sarà ad Elimination Chamber | l’annuncio ufficiale

(Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) La WWE ha reso noto, con decisamente molto anticipo, cheadil prossimo 24 febbraio 2024. Il nuovo US Championdunque a Perth, Australia, sede del secondo premium live event del nuovo anno dopo Royal Rumble, in piena Road to Wrestlemania. BREAKING: @will be at #WWE: Perth! TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: pic.twitter.com/mdtoiezDYn— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2023 La scelta potrebbe essere dovuta alla ricerca di nuovi introiti, spingendo la vendita dei biglietti vista l’enorme capienza della location scelta (l’Optus Stadium con più di 60.000 spettatori). Ricordiamo che la Social Media Megastara tutti gli effetti un membro del roster di Smackdown d’ora in ...

Logan Paul conferma la sua presenza per uno dei prossimi grandi ... World Wrestling

Logan Paul: “La WWE mi ha chiesto di non fare sesso con la cintura addosso” Spazio Wrestling

New WWE United States Champion Logan Paul has named a top WWE babyface star who has been kind and helpful to him, calling him a "great guy." ...After having a successful stint with the WWE in the last few months, Logan Paul is all set to be a part of the Elimination Chamber which will be held in Perth, Australia on February 24, 2024. Paul ...