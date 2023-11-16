WWE: Logan Paul sarà ad Elimination Chamber, l’annuncio ufficiale (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) La WWE ha reso noto, con decisamente molto anticipo, che Logan Paul sarà ad Elimination Chamber il prossimo 24 febbraio 2024. Il nuovo US Champion sarà dunque a Perth, Australia, sede del secondo premium live event del nuovo anno dopo Royal Rumble, in piena Road to Wrestlemania. BREAKING: @LoganPaul will be at #WWEChamber: Perth! TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW: pic.twitter.com/mdtoiezDYn— WWE (@WWE) November 16, 2023 La scelta potrebbe essere dovuta alla ricerca di nuovi introiti, spingendo la vendita dei biglietti vista l’enorme capienza della location scelta (l’Optus Stadium con più di 60.000 spettatori). Ricordiamo che la Social Media Megastar sarà a tutti gli effetti un membro del roster di Smackdown d’ora in ...Leggi su zonawrestling
