Trina Storage delivers 50MWh energy storage system for an integrated Fishery-Solar-Storage project in Hubei Province | China

MUNICH, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Trina Storage, a global leader in energy Storage products & solutions, is proud to announce that it has delivered a fully integrated 50MWh energy Storage system for a hybrid Fishery-Solar-Storage project in Tianmen, Hubei Province, China. The project, now successfully connected to the grid, has a PV installed capacity of 400MW and is further supported by this energy ...
MUNICH, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, a global leader in energy storage products & solutions, is proud to announce that it has delivered a fully integrated 50MWh energy storage system f ...

