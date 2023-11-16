Trina Storage delivers 50MWh energy storage system for an integrated Fishery-Solar-Storage project in Hubei Province, China (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) MUNICH, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Trina Storage, a global leader in energy Storage products & solutions, is proud to announce that it has delivered a fully integrated 50MWh energy Storage system for a hybrid Fishery-Solar-Storage project in Tianmen, Hubei Province, China. The project, now successfully connected to the grid, has a PV installed capacity of 400MW and is further supported by this energy ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Trina Solar Vertex S+ Clear Black modules power PV demonstration project with high - performance, beauty and sustainabilityTrina Solar is committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net - zero future. The company will continue to ...
Trina Solar Vertex S+ Clear Black modules power PV demonstration project with high-performance, beauty and sustainabilityThe construction of a demonstration photovoltaic power plant project with modules provided by Trina Solar has been completed at the Yangtze River Delta Institute for Sustainable Development in ...
