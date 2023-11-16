Toy Inventor | inventori in gioco su Real Time | orari | puntate e streaming

Toy Inventor

Toy Inventor, inventori in gioco su Real Time: orari, puntate e streaming (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Andrà in onda a partire da domenica 29 ottobre 2023, il talent show Toy Inventor, Inventori in gioco. Il programma condotto da Flavio Montrucchio vede protagonisti 12 giovani Inventori di giocattoli, che si sfidano per Realizzare il gioco più innovativo e divertente. I concorrenti sono divisi in due squadre, guidate da due esperti del mondo dei giocattoli. Toy Inventor, Inventori in gioco: Squadre e regolamento La squadra dei Green, guidata da Federica De Stefani, è composta da Inventori che hanno a cuore l’ambiente e la sostenibilità. La squadra dei Red, guidata da Marco Bongiorni, è composta da Inventori che hanno un occhio di riguardo per il diverTimento e l’intrattenimento. Il ...
