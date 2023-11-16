Prosimo Launches Cross-Cloud Service Connect | a Single Click to Cross Cloud Networking

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Large Enterprises Achieve Rapidfor Distributed Data Access SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leader in multi-solutions, announced the launch of, a new set of capabilities under itsarchitecture. The capability tackles the technical limitations of hyperscaler's PrivateLink & endpointby extending it to multi-region and multi-. The solution works on any underlay - the publicbackbone, ...