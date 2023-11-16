Prosimo Launches Cross-Cloud Service Connect | a Single Click to Cross Cloud Networking

Prosimo Launches

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
Prosimo Launches Cross-Cloud Service Connect, a Single Click to Cross Cloud Networking (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Large Enterprises Achieve Rapid Cross-Cloud Networking for Distributed Data Access SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Prosimo, a leader in multi-Cloud Networking solutions, announced the launch of Cross-Cloud Service Connect, a new set of capabilities under its Service Networking architecture. The capability tackles the technical limitations of hyperscaler's PrivateLink & endpoint Networking by extending it to multi-region and multi-Cloud. The solution works on any underlay - the public Cloud backbone, ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Prosimo Launches Cross-Cloud Service Connect, a Single Click to ...  PR Newswire

Prosimo Unveils Cloud Cost 360, Empowering Enterprises to ...  PR Newswire

Prosimo Launches Cross-Cloud Service Connect, a Single Click to Cross Cloud Networking

This cloud-native solution unlocks three key use cases - distributed data access (e.g., AI / ML engine accessing data across clouds), B2B partner connectivity across clouds & developer self-service to ...

India modernizzerà flotta militare in 3-4 anni

Le forze armate indiane hanno annunciato che entro i prossimi 3-4 anni inizierà la sostituzione dei vecchi elicotteri militari Chetak e Cheetah prodotti dal costruttore nazionale Hindustan Aeronautics ...
Video su : Prosimo Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Prosimo Launches Prosimo Launches Cross Cloud Service