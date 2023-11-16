Privacy4Cars® Announces Vehicle Privacy Report™ 2 0 | More Features and Expansion into Europe

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) NewReport doubles geographical coverage and deepenss' data practices analysis of manufacturers by addingimplications of infotainment apps, andATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/4Cars, a-tech company focused on solvingchallenges posed bys, announced newand theof its groundbreakingtool. After its successful US launch in May 2023, a series of critical media reports and regulatory investigations brought international attention to the importance of automotive. ...