Planet Farms raccoglie 40 milioni per l' agricoltura verticale

Planet Farms

Planet Farms raccoglie 40 milioni per l'agricoltura verticale (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Tra i prossimi passi della startup l'apertura di un nuovo stabilimento all'avanguardia vicino Como e l'espansione del mercato inglese
Planet Farms, nuovo round da 40 milioni di dollari per crescere in Italia e UK

Planet Farms , società italiana attiva nel settore dell'agricoltura in ambiente controllato, ha ricevuto una nuova iniezione di capitale per 40 milioni di dollari . Il nuovo capitale raccolto ...

