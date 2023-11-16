Planet Farms raccoglie 40 milioni per l'agricoltura verticale (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Tra i prossimi passi della startup l'apertura di un nuovo stabilimento all'avanguardia vicino Como e l'espansione del mercato ingleseLeggi su wired
Planet Farms, nuovo round da 40 milioni di dollari per crescere in Italia e UKPlanet Farms , società italiana attiva nel settore dell'agricoltura in ambiente controllato, ha ricevuto una nuova iniezione di capitale per 40 milioni di dollari . Il nuovo capitale raccolto ...
