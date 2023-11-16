Monsha'at leads delegation of Saudi startups at Web Summit 2023 (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/
As part of its work to showcase the growth of the Kingdom's SME sector, Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, took part in Web Summit 2023: one of the world's leading technology conferences. Held from 13 to 16 November 2023 — in Lisbon, Portugal — the event provided Monsha'at the opportunity to spotlight Saudi Arabia's most innovative SMEs. The authority led a delegation of Saudi start-ups, calling attention to their success and contributions to the national economy. Moreover, the event provided a platform for industry leaders, including policymakers, heads of state, and tech CEOs and founders, to address global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
As part of its work to showcase the growth of the Kingdom's SME sector, Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, took part in Web Summit 2023: one of the world's leading technology conferences. Held from 13 to 16 November 2023 — in Lisbon, Portugal — the event provided Monsha'at the opportunity to spotlight Saudi Arabia's most innovative SMEs. The authority led a delegation of Saudi start-ups, calling attention to their success and contributions to the national economy. Moreover, the event provided a platform for industry leaders, including policymakers, heads of state, and tech CEOs and founders, to address global ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Monsha'at leads delegation of Saudi startups at Web Summit 2023 Newswire.ca
Saudi startups join Monsha'at in exploring Singaporean SME and ... Newswire.ca
Monshaat: Monsha'at leads delegation of Saudi startups at Web Summit 2023As part of its work to showcase the growth of the Kingdom's SME sector, Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom ...
Monsha'at leads delegation of Saudi startups at Web Summit 2023LISBON, Portugal, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its work to showcase the growth of the Kingdom's SME sector, Monsha'at, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority of the Kingdom of ...
Monsha leadsVideo su : Monsha leads