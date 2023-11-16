Milan | Casper Stylsvig al Chelsea come Chief Revenue | il comunicato

Milan Casper

Milan, Casper Stylsvig al Chelsea come Chief Revenue: il comunicato (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Casper Stylsvig al Chelsea come Chief Revenue Officer: aveva ricoperto lo stesso ruolo al Milan. Ecco il comunicato ufficiale dei blues
Milan, Casper Stylsvig al Chelsea come Chief Revenue: il comunicato  Pianeta Milan

Stylsvig lascia il Milan e va al Chelsea: sarà il Chief Revenue Officer  La Gazzetta dello Sport

Official: Chelsea appoint Casper Stylsvig as Chief Revenue Officer

Chelsea’s transformation behind the scenes continues (culminates) with the official appointment of Casper Stylsvig as our new Chief Revenue Officer. This move has been rumored since the end of August ...

