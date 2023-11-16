Imaginary: il trailer del nuovo film horror prodotto da Blumhouse (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) A marzo arriverà nei cinema il nuovo horror Imaginary, prodotto da Blumhouse, ecco il trailer del film con star DeWanda Wise. L'esperienza di Blumhouse nel settore horror sostiene Imaginary, il nuovo film di cui è stato diffuso il trailer. Nel video si vede una bambina che ha come amico un orsetto di peluche e un amico invisibile con cui ha fatto un "gioco", con conseguenze terrificanti. L'animale di pezza sembra inoltre avere un terrificante segreto che emerge quando la bambina scompare. Cosa racconta Imaginary Nel film Imaginary l'attrice DeWanda Wise ha la parte di Jessica, che si trasferisce nella sua casa di ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Imaginary: il trailer del nuovo film horror prodotto da Blumhouse Movieplayer
Imaginary, l'orsacchiotto dell'horror Blumhouse vi terrorizzerà nel ... Everyeye Cinema
Hollywood Just Released 2 Teddy Bear Trailers on the Same DayDear God watch out, the teddy bears are coming! The odd exercise in bankrupt creativity started at 8:12 a.m. when I received the following email “Watch: Trailer for Blumhouse Original Horror Imaginary ...
Creepy Trailer For Blumhouse's Sinister Imaginary Friend Horror Film IMAGINARYBlumhouse has released the first trailer, “Imaginary Friends” promo video, and motion poster for its upcoming horror thriller, Imaginary. It introduces us to a creepy teddy bear named Chauncey. The ...
Imaginary trailerVideo su : Imaginary trailer