Horizon Automotive investe nella formazione (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) MILANO - Horizon Automotive si impegna costantemente a migliorare il processo di specializzazione dei concessionari partner, con un focus particolare sul noleggio a lungo termine. Continuando a ...Leggi su motori.tiscali
Advertising
Horizon Automotive investe nella formazione
Horizon Automotive investe nella formazioneMILANO - Horizon Automotive si impegna costantemente a migliorare il processo di specializzazione dei concessionari partner, con un focus particolare sul noleggio a lungo termine. Continuando a investire ...
Horizon Automotive investe nella formazione - Ildenaro.it Il Denaro
Una piattaforma Horizon per avvicinare il concessionari all'Nlt - Quattroruote.it Quattroruote
Horizon Automotive investe nella formazioneMILANO - Horizon Automotive si impegna costantemente a migliorare il processo di specializzazione dei concessionari partner, con un focus particolare sul noleggio a lungo termine. Continuando a invest ...
Lynk & Co and BLAST Premier Sponsorship at the Intersection of Esports and AutomotiveLynk & Co, the global automotive brand that is personal, open and connected, has recently inaugurated its newest Lynk & Co Center in the vibrant city ... With the 4th Hangzhou Asian Para Games on the ...
Horizon AutomotiveVideo su : Horizon Automotive