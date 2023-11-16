Built by Nature to award €500 | 000 in first global prize focused on biobased construction materials

Built Nature

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
Built by Nature to award €500,000 in first global prize focused on biobased construction materials (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) AMSTERDAM, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Built by Nature, a network and grant-making fund, has announced a global prize totalling €500,000 to recognise innovation and stimulate scalability in the use of biobased materials such as timber, bamboo, hemp, straw, algae, and fungi in construction. The Built environment generates up to 40% of the world's greenhouse gases, and the increased use of sustainably sourced timber and renewable biobased materials offers a tangible, realistic solution to address climate change through decarbonisation of our cities and buildings. The Built by Nature prize aims to identify and attract biobased ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Built by Nature to award 500,000 in first global prize focused on biobased construction materials

About Built by Nature Built by Nature is a network and grant - making fund - backed by philanthropic funding - with a mission to accelerate the timber building transformation and a vision for a built ...

Built by Nature to award €500,000 in first global prize focused on ...  Macau Business

Multi-material 3D printing guided by machine vision  Nature

Timberline Glamping brings luxury into nature at Sarasota's Oscar Scherer State Park

Each site is fully equipped with a built-in fire pit, outdoor seating ... had booked all of their six sites,” Anayancy Escarpanter explained. The weekend in nature among family served her well.

Make America Build Again

My totally radical, completely sure-fire plan to blanket the country with affordable homes and clean energy and mass transit — fast ...
Video su : Built Nature
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Built Nature Built Nature award €500 first