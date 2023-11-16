AEW | The Gunns sconfiggono Peter Avalon e Jeremy Wyatt in un solo minuto

AEW The

AEW: The Gunns sconfiggono Peter Avalon e Jeremy Wyatt in un solo minuto (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Questa notte a Dynamite il team del Bullet Club Gold ha strapazzato Peter Avalon e Jeremy Wyatt vincendo il match in un solo un minuto. Austin e Colten affronteranno MJF sabato prossimo a Full Gear in un match con in palio il ROH World Tag Team Championship. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
