AEW | Skye Blue affronterà Kris Statlander e Julia Hart a Full Gear per il titolo TBS

(Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Questa notte a AEW Dynamite è stato ufficializzato il triple threat match che andrà in scena a2023 per ilAEW TBS. A Collision, sabato scorso,aveva sconfitto Willow Nightingale. Questa notteha vinto su Red Velvet conquistandosi l’opportunità di vincere la cintura sabato 18 novembre presso il KIA Forum di Inglewood in California. It’s official!will now challenge TBS Championandfor the Title in a 3-Way match THIS SATURDAY at #AEW, LIVE On PPV!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@byee @callmestat ...

Skye Blue batte Red Velvet a AEW Dynamite The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW Dynamite Risultati Live 15-11-2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

eWrestlingNews was founded in 1999 and has been covering wrestling news 24/7 ever since. With a strong team of writers, editorialists, and social managers, we strive to provide to you the most ...Just days before AEW presents its annual November extravaganza, Full Gear, the company rolled into the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California for the ...