AEW: Skye Blue affronterà Kris Statlander e Julia Hart a Full Gear per il titolo TBS (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) Questa notte a AEW Dynamite è stato ufficializzato il triple threat match che andrà in scena a Full Gear 2023 per il titolo AEW TBS. A Collision, sabato scorso, Julia Hart aveva sconfitto Willow Nightingale. Questa notte Skye Blue ha vinto su Red Velvet conquistandosi l’opportunità di vincere la cintura sabato 18 novembre presso il KIA Forum di Inglewood in California. It’s official! Skye Blue will now challenge TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Julia Hart for the Title in a 3-Way match THIS SATURDAY at #AEWFullGear, LIVE On PPV!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Skyebyee @callmeKrisstat ...
