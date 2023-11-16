AEW: Miro vs Daniel Garcia ma non solo! Ecco tutti i match annunciati per Collision e Rampage (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) La AEW ha confermato che Miro se la vedrà con Daniel Garcia a Collision che, questa settimana, si terrà domani sera (in concomitanza con Smackdown) visto che sabato notte ci sarà Full Gear. Questa versione friday night dello show su TNT vedrà anche altri due incontri confermati nella notte a Dynamite: Dax Harwood sfiderà RUSH, rappresentando rispettivamente FTR e LFI, mentre Hikaru Shida e Kris Statlander fronteggeranno quel che rimane delle Outcasts, ovvero Saraya e Ruby Soho. Toni Storm impegnata a Rampage, doppia intervista di MJF e Jay White con Renee Paquette Toni Storm, invece, sarà impegnata a Rampage contro Emi Sakura, solamente 24 ore prima di sfidare la già citata Hikaru Shida per l’AEW Women’s World Championship in PPV. E’ questo l’unico incontro confermato per ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
AEW : Miro affronterà Action Andretti la prossima settimana ad AEW Collision
AEW : CJ Perry cerca alleati - trova Andretti ma Miro non ci sta - i due si sfideranno settimana prossima
AEW : CJ Perry appare a Collision e lancia un chiaro messaggio a Miro
AEW : Miro ha la meglio su Powerhouse Hobbs - a fine match un debutto a sorpresa!
AEW: Miro vs Daniel Garcia ma non solo! Ecco tutti i match annunciati per Collision e Rampage Zona Wrestling
AEW Collision Report 11/11/2023 – Rated-R in action! Tuttowrestling
CJ Perry responds to Miro.Perry then took to social media to respond. She wrote that Miro made it sound like it's a bad thing to have ambition, gold, fame, and accolades. Perry stated that they used to share a vision and ...
Here’s AEW’s line-up for its Friday night fight with WWEUnlike when the companies went head-to-head on a Tuesday last month, neither seems to be loading up their shows for when the same thing happens on Nov. 17.
AEW MiroVideo su : AEW Miro