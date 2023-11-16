AEW Dynamite 15/11/23 Risultati (Di giovedì 16 novembre 2023) FITE ha trasmesso questa notte l’episodio numero 215 di AEW Dynamite, in diretta dal Toyota Arena di Ontario, CA. Di seguito tutti i Risultati dello show: Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley e Wheeler Yuta) hanno sconfitto Orange Cassidy e HOOK; TBS Championship Eliminator Match: Skye Blue ha sconfitto Red Velvet; Samoa Joe ha sconfitto John Cuise Young Bucks (Matt e Nick Jackson) hanno sconfitto Penta El Zero Miedo e Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes); The Gunns (Austin e Colten Gunn) (w/Juice Robinson) hanno sconfitto Peter Avalon Like a Dragon Street Fight: Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi e Paul Wight hanno sconfitto Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs e Kyle Fletcher) e Brian Cage. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie. Leggi su aewuniverse
