WWE: Roxanne Perez fuori da NXT Deadline, Lash Legend vince e vola nell’Iron Survivor Challenge femminile! (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Vittoria inattesa durante l’ultimo episodio di NXT: Lash Legend ha infatti sconfitto, a sorpresa, Roxanne Perez in un incontro di qualificazione all’Iron Survivor Challenge Match femminile di NXT Deadline, estromettendo l’ex vincitrice dell’incontro nel 2022 dal prossimo premium live event dello show giallonero. La vittoria per Lash è arrivata grazie alle interferenze di Jakara Jackson (precedentemente cacciata da bordo ring) e Kiana James, che sul finale hanno regalato un vero e proprio upset per la 26enne di Atlanta, che raggiunge Tiffany Stratton nel peculiare match a stipulazione. STATEMENT. MADE. @LashLegendwwe is headed to #NXTDeadline!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/pulPfBILlo— WWE (@WWE) ...Leggi su zonawrestling
