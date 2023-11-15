WWE | Ilja Dragunov affronterà Baron Corbin a NXT Deadline 2023

WWE: Ilja Dragunov affronterà Baron Corbin a NXT Deadline 2023 (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di WWE NXT è stato annunciato che Ilja Dragunov affronterà Baron Corbin per il titolo NXT a NXT Deadline. Nel tentativo di conquistare il suo primo titolo mondiale NXT, The Lone Wolf ha iniziato una serie di agguati contro The Unbesiegbar, culminato con una faida che ha portato questa settimana Dragunov ad accettare la sfida per il prossimo PPV, WWE NXT Deadline, che si svolgerà sabato 9 dicembre presso il Total Mortgage Arena di Bridgeport, Connecticut. Corbin uscirà vincitore da questa sfida? "You made a grave mistake, now you need to live with those consequences"Are we getting @UNBESIEGBAR ZAR and @BaronCorbinWWE for the #WWENXT Championship at ...
