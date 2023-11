WWE | Il turn heel di Drew McIntyre era già pianificato da tempo?

WWE: Novità sul turn heel di Drew McIntyre Tuttowrestling

WWE: Novità su Drew McIntyre dopo il turn heel Spazio Wrestling

Despite being one of the biggest names in the sport, Shakur Stevenson continues to struggle in securing the big fights.The latest episode of WWE RAW aired on 13th November 2023, witnessed a noticeable drop in viewership. According to Wrestlenomics, the episode attracted 1,467,000 viewers, marking a decline from the ...