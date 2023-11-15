WWE: Bad Bunny sarà a WrestleMania 40? (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Con la sua prossima edizione, WrestleMania raggiungerà cifra tonda. Si tratterà ben della quarantesima edizione dell’evento di wrestling più popolare al mondo. Ovviamente, già da mesi infuria sui social la tempesta di teorie e pronostici sulle Superstars che la WWE cercherà di coinvolgere per questo grande spettacolo. The Rock è, senza sorprese, fra i più menzionati, ma molti altri nomi sono sulla bocca di tutti. Molti si sono chiesti se il rapper Bad Bunny tornerà sul ring in occasione di WrestleMania e, sebbene non ci sia ancora una risposta certa, una piccolo dettaglio potrebbe lasciar intendere qualcosa ai fan. Occhio al calendario Secondo quanto riportato da “PWInsider”, sembra che nella scaletta del tour “Most Wanted” di Bad Bunny non siano previsti eventi durante la serata di domenica 7 aprile, data ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE : Da oggi disponibile una nuova versione di 2K23 con Bad Bunny protagonista
WWE : Undertaker chiude NXT mandando KO l’auto-proclamato “Badass” Bron Breakker
WWE: Bad Bunny sarà a WrestleMania 40 Zona Wrestling
WWE 2K23: disponibile la Bad Bunny Edition dedicata al cantante ... Multiplayer.it
WWE legend Kurt Angle spent staggering amount on painkillers every month during addiction battleWWE) ‘Before I knew it, I was taking 65 extra-strength Vicodin a day. This was within a six-month period of time. I mean, we’re talking almost enough to kill a horse, it was that bad.’ He got to a ...
Bad Bunny Could Potentially Appear at Wrestlemania 40 Night 2 as This Tidbit Comes to SurfaceBad Bunny recently revealed the dates of his Most Wanted Tour on Instagram story for his 2024 World Tour. As per the post, Bad Bunny will start his tour from Salt Lake City, Utah on 21st Feb and end ...
WWE BadVideo su : WWE Bad