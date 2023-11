... con Nona Mikhelidze e Yaryna Grusha Ore 11:30 "Una pace giusta" Matteo Maria Zuppi e Nona Mikhelidze dialogano con Francesco Lepore Ore 12:15 Omaggio aYaryna Grusha, Helena ...

Victoria Amelina è la donna europea dell’anno de Linkiesta Linkiesta.it

La casa che siamo la Repubblica

Welcome to Investigative Stories from Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent's newsletter that walks you through the most prominent investigations of the past week. If you are fond of in-depth journalism that ...Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina passes away from injuries sustained during Russian attack The suspects, serving in the 4th company of the 4th battalion of the 204th rifle regiment of the ...