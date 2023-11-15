Tower of Fantasy: L’Arrivo di Nan Yin e la Season of Golden Gratitude (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Un’ombra dal passato emerge nell’universo di Tower of Fantasy, il MMORPG free-to-play e open-world che continua a catturare l’immaginazione dei giocatori. Oggi, Level Infinite e Hotta Studio annunciano L’Arrivo imminente di Nan Yin, un simulacro dal passato misterioso che porterà un nuovo livello di sfide al Dominio 9. Scopriamo insieme i dettagli di questa affascinante aggiunta al gioco. Nan Yin: Da Sorvegliante a Nemica Nan Yin, un tempo la rispettata sorvegliante di Yuheng a Marshville e la precedente Lady Baihu, si unirà al mondo di Tower of Fantasy il 21 novembre. Un personaggio che un tempo godeva di immenso rispetto nel Dominio 9, ha scomparso due anni fa dopo essersi avventurata da sola nella misteriosa Black Jade Ruin. Ora è tornata, ma la sua riapparizione è avvolta nell’oscurità, e ...Leggi su gamerbrain
