The Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2023 | Celebrating 20 Years of Scientific Accomplishments

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) HONG KONG, Nov. 15,/PRNewswire/Thecelebrated its 20th anniversary with a grandat the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 12 November. The event brought together more than 30Laureates and was attended by over 600 guests from various sectors including the government, political community, business community and education sector. Dr Raymond Chan, Chair of theFoundation, extended a warm welcome to the Laureates and guests in his opening speech. He paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of the late Mr Run Run, founder of the, and Mrs Mona, to the art, cultural, and educational development of Hong Kong and mainland China. ...