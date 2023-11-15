The Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2023: Celebrating 20 Years of Scientific Accomplishments (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Shaw Prize celebrated its 20th anniversary with a grand Ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 12 November. The event brought together more than 30 Shaw Laureates and was attended by over 600 guests from various sectors including the government, political community, business community and education sector. Dr Raymond Chan, Chair of the Shaw Prize Foundation, extended a warm welcome to the Laureates and guests in his opening speech. He paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of the late Mr Run Run Shaw, founder of the Shaw Prize, and Mrs Mona Shaw, to the art, cultural, and educational development of Hong Kong and mainland China. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Shaw Prize celebrated its 20th anniversary with a grand Ceremony at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 12 November. The event brought together more than 30 Shaw Laureates and was attended by over 600 guests from various sectors including the government, political community, business community and education sector. Dr Raymond Chan, Chair of the Shaw Prize Foundation, extended a warm welcome to the Laureates and guests in his opening speech. He paid tribute to the remarkable contributions of the late Mr Run Run Shaw, founder of the Shaw Prize, and Mrs Mona Shaw, to the art, cultural, and educational development of Hong Kong and mainland China. ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Terrifier 3: Art the Clown è un Babbo Natale sanguinario nel trailer dell'horrorDopo Halloween, Art the Clown si concentra sul Natale nel primo trailer dell'horror Terrifier 3 . Il diabolico mimo di ... Terrifier 2 , secondo film della serie horror vedeva l'adolescente Sienna Shaw (...
The Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2023: Celebrating ... PR Newswire
The Shaw Prize Award Presentation Ceremony 2023: Celebrating ... StreetInsider
Tesco launches toy sale including Barbie, Lego, Marvel and Fisher PriceThere will also be a range of single die-cast cars, which are normally £2.20 each but will be on sale as a two for £3.50 Clubcard prices offer. Tesco Toy Category Manager Anne Borrett said: “We know ...
20 important historical events that changed the worldDiscover important historical events that changed the world. From the World War to the invention of the internet, these events have left a great impact on society.
The ShawVideo su : The Shaw