Song Tingting | Harnessing the Power of Women to Improve Agricultural Ecological Resilience

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) PARIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/On November 11th, at the 6th Paris Peace Forum's thematic discussion, "Innovative Seeds:as Catalysts for,", Vice President of Kuaishou Technology and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility, spoke on "and Agriculture: Supportingin StrengtheningAmidst the Food Crisis." She delved into the profound logic of howin the new era leverage short-video live platforms to digitize and bring offline industries online, thereby enhancing the underlyingand recovery capabilities of agriculture.expressed that, guided by the philosophy ...