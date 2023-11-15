ROH: Athena aperta ad un match titolato contro Thunder Rosa (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Con i suoi 339 giorni, Athena e la campionessa femminile della ROH più longeva di sempre ed il suo regno è stato tutto fuorchè dimenticabile. Dopo aver sconfitto Mercedes Martinez a dicembre 2022, l’atleta ha difeso il titolo molte volte, trovandosi faccia a faccia con nomi del calibro di Miyu Yamashita, Willow Nightingale e Emi Sakura. Nonostante le tante difese, l’attuale campionessa non sembra volersi fermare davanti a niente e nessuno. Chiamata alle armi Con uno botta e risposta avuto con Thunder Rosa su X, Athena ha manifestato apertamente l’interesse nel mettere in palio la cintura contro l’atleta messicana. Ad oggi ancora non vi è una data certa per il ritorno della Mera Mera, ma la sua agenda sembra già fitta di impegni. .@ringofhonor Oh no baby girl… the champ ...Leggi su zonawrestling
