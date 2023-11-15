New Published Study Demonstrates Safety and Feasibility of Filterlex Medical' s CAPTIS® Device in Providing Embolic Protection During TAVR

(Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Peer-Reviewed EuroIntervention Journal Publishes First-in-HumanFinding'sPerformed Well and is SafeTranscatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (). CAESAREA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/Ltd., a cardiovascularstartup, announced today the publication of a first-in-human (FIH)in the peer-reviewed cardiovascular journal, EuroIntervention. Thevalidates theandof the next generationfull-body...

...on September 7th, 2023. The report states, 'A KYC program fits into an organisation's ...Omnichannel Order Management Solution for Shopify Business Wire Business Wire - 15 Novembre 2023...

New Published Study Demonstrates Safety and Feasibility of ... PR Newswire

Big Publishing Killed the Author The New Republic

A growing German market for services to support cloud-native solutions on the AWS platform spells good news for AWS partners, ISG says.Most Americans don’t want Congress threatening to shut down the government in order to further their goals, according to a new Marist poll, published Wednesday. After the House passed its bill to ...