Masters of the Universe: Amazon e MGM in trattativa sul film live action su He-Man (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Secondo le ultime indiscrezioni; Amazon e MGM sono in trattativa su il live action, Masters of the Universe su He-Man. Scopriamo tutti i dettagli Dopo l’abbandono di Netflix al progetto, il reboot di Masters of the Universe non sembra del tutto perduto. Dalle ultime indiscrezioni trapelate sul web difatti, il live action su He-Man è stato oggetto di forte interesse da parte di Amazon e MGM. A fare da cardine tra la versione Netflix e la Amazon MGM, sono i nomi degli stessi registi alla guida del progetto, ovvero, Adam e Aaron Nee già in precedenza reclutati. Noti per The Lost City, Adam e Aaron Nee punterebbero ad un debutto significativo sul grande schermo internazionale. Ecco le ...Leggi su tuttotek
Masters of the Universe : Amazon e MGM in trattative per un nuovo film in live-action su He-Man
Un nuovo adattamento live - action del popolarissimo franchise di He - Man e i Masters of the Universe è stato a lungo in fase di sviluppo. Recentemente è stato prodotto da Netflix , ma qualche ...
