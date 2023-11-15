Golf, DP World Tour: la stagione si chiude a Dubai, McIlroy e Rahm osservati speciali (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Sarà il DP World Tour Championship di scena a Dubai a mettere fine alla stagione del DP World Tour 2023. Tutto pronto dunque, nella cornice degli Emirati Arabi Uniti, per il quinto e ultimo torneo delle Rolex Series che vedrà sfidarsi i 50 migliori giocatori dell’ordine di merito. E’ già certo di festeggiare Rory McIlroy, che a prescindere da come andrà l’appuntamento emiratino verrà premiato come miglior giocatore del circuito europeo 2023. Il nordirlandese otterrà questo prestigioso riconoscimento per la quinta volta in carriera (la seconda di fila) visto che nella Race to Dubai non può essere superato da nessuno, tantomeno da Jon Rahm, alle sue spalle ma staccato di oltre 2.000 punti. Sarà proprio lo spagnolo ad avere gli occhi ...Leggi su sportface
