Eventsforce Launches a New Mobile App Designed to Drive Event Planning Success

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023)releases a scalableapp solution using an upgraded technology stack LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/, powered by Simpleview, has released theapp — a scalableapp solutionto. The newapp utilizes an upgraded technology stack to help inspire, engage, and connectattendees., an intuitive, all-in-one solution that can scale to meet your ever-changingportfolio needs, created theapp to engage attendees and ...