EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 9 Elenco Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 15 Novembre (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Benzema, Mbappe e Rodrygo riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 9 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 15 Novembre. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella settima Squadra Della Settimana poichè l’attaccante francese del Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe autore di tre gol nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Reims, l’attaccante brasiliano del Real Madrid Rodrygo autore di due gol e due assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Valencia e dell’attaccante francese dell’ Al Ittihad Karim Benzema che ha segnato due gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in casa contro l’Abha. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo più antiche ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
Olivier Giroud portiere Ora è giocabile anche nei videogiochi e in particolare su EA Sports FC con la carta dell'attaccante rossonero che si trasforma in portiere inserita nel TOTW Team Of The Week di questa settimana. Valutazione 84, per un 'portiere d'emergenza' non male.
