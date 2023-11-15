EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 9 Elenco Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 15 Novembre

(Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Benzema, Mbappe e Rodrygo riceveranno una delledel9 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EAFC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 15. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella settimapoichè l’attaccante francese del Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe autore di tre gol nella vittoria in trasferta sul campo del Reims, l’attaccante brasiliano del Real Madrid Rodrygo autore di due gol e due assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Valencia e dell’attaccante francese dell’ Al Ittihad Karim Benzema che ha segnato due gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in casa contro l’Abha. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo più antiche ...

8 Olivier Giroud portiere Ora è giocabile anche nei videogiochi e in particolare su EAFC con la carta dell'attaccante rossonero che si trasforma in portiere inserita nelTeam Of The Week di questa settimana. Valutazione 84, per un 'portiere d'emergenza' non male. Eccola ...

EA Sports FC 24: chi aspettarci nel nuovo Totw eSportsMag

EA FC 24 TOTW 9 Predictions Eurogamer.net

EA FC 24's Ultimate Team TOTW 9 is set to be released today, with some incredible players headlining the squad according to leaks ...The EA FC 24 Ultimate Team TOTW 9 squad is set to be released later this week with one of the best players in the game set to be included ...