Amazon e Snapchat sperimentano gli acquisti social (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Presto gli iscritti a Snapchat negli Stati Uniti potranno acquistare prodotti presenti su Amazon senza uscire dall’app social. La piattaforma, resa famosa per la condivisione di foto brevi video poi ripresi da big come Instagram e Facebook, ha stretto una collaborazione con il gigante dell’e-commerce, che tenta di trarre vantaggio dal crescente utilizzo dei social per lo shopping. Come riporta...Leggi su feedpress.me
Wall Street: ieri in deciso rialzo, per S&P (+1,9%) miglior seduta da aprile con calo inflazione - 2Amazon ha guadagnato il 2,25%, registrando la prima chiusura sopra una valutazione di 1.500 ...ha scritto che la piattaforma consentira' agli utenti di acquistare prodotti pubblicizzati su Snapchat; il ...
Amazon e Snapchat sperimentano gli acquisti social Gazzetta del Sud
Snap shares jump on deal with Amazon that lets users buy products without changing apps CNBC
Amazon Join Forces with Snap to Sell Its Products on App; Snap’s Shares Soar After Deal AnnouncementAmazon Inc. and Snap Inc. struck a deal for a shopping feature on the latters popular app. The social media company agreed to include Amazon shopping ads on its Snapchat platform so users can directly ...
Snapchat users will now be able to order directly from Amazon. Here's what's in storeAmazon's partnership with Snapchat will help both companies compete in the social media shopping space, with Snapchat users being able to see real-time pricing and product details of select Amazon ...
