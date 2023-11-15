AEW: Young Bucks sul ring a Dynamite, interessantissimo Tag-Team Match con i Lucha Brothers (quasi) (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) La AEW ha reso noto che gli Young Bucks fronteggeranno Penta El Zero Miedo e Komander stanotte a Dynamite. L’annuncio è arrivato dall’account X di Tony Khan, che ha inoltre confermato che Rey Fenix non è stato dichiarato idoneo dai medici, con Komander che dunque farà coppia con l’ex PWG. TOMORROW, 11/15Ontario, CAWednesday Night #AEWDynamiteTBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@YoungBucks vs @PENTAELZEROM/@KomandercrMXAs AEW doctors cannot clear @ReyFenixMx for a reMatch vs his rivals, Penta + @ontheairalex will bring Komander as Penta's partner vs Young Bucks TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/3sKHy1SyDr— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 14, 2023 Ecco, qui di seguito, la card aggiornata dello show odierno (in programma ad Ontario, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
