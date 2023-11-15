AEW Fight Forever | The Acclaimed annunciati nel prossimo DLC

AEW Fight

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a aewuniverse©

Autore : aewuniverse
AEW Fight Forever: The Acclaimed annunciati nel prossimo DLC (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Oggi AEW Games ha annunciato, attraverso i suoi profili social, che il tanto atteso DLC della seconda stagione di AEW Fight Forever, vedrà l’aggiunta de “The Acclaimed” come personaggi giocabili. Previsto per la prossima settimana, includerà una nuova esperienza di gioco e un palcoscenico inedito di Dynamite. La seconda stagione vedrà inoltre l’arrivo di Toni Storm nel roster e un nuova nuovissima modalità di gioco chiamata “Beat the Elite” di cui tuttavia non si conoscono ulteriori dettagli. L’aggiornamento sarà disponibile da subito per Xbox, Playstation e PC mentre per Nintendo Switch bisognerà attendere qualche altra settimana. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie.
Leggi su aewuniverse
Advertising
  • AEW Fight

    AEW : Sammy Guevara ancora infortunato - Brian Cage prenderà il suo posto allo Street Fighter match

  • AEW Fight

    AEW : Fight Forever - tantissime novità con l’aggiornamento 1.07

  • AEW Fight

    AEW : Paul Wight “The Big Show” tornerà sul ring per un Street Fight Match a AEW Dynamite

  • AEW Fight

    AEW : Fight Forever - il gioco continuerà a ricevere aggiornamenti

  • AEW Fight

    AEW : Fight Forever - la nostra recensione

  • AEW Fight

    AEW : Attualmente non è previsto un sequel per AEW Fight Forever

Gli Acclaimed usciranno come DLC per Fight Forever  The Shield Of Wrestling

AEW Fight Forever, annunciata la Season 2  The Shield Of Wrestling

Nick Wayne Says Everyone Has Been On Board With Using His Personal Life On AEW TV

Nick Wayne discusses his personal life coming to television.

What Led To Young Bucks vs. Golden Jets At Full Gear, Latest On AEW Executive

Original plans for Full Gear were for the Young Bucks to take on FTR in their back yard at the Forum for the pay-per-view. This changed when the decision was made for FTR to drop the AEW tag team ...
Video su : AEW Fight
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Fight Fight Forever Acclaimed annunciati prossimo