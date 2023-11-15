AEW Fight Forever: The Acclaimed annunciati nel prossimo DLC (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) Oggi AEW Games ha annunciato, attraverso i suoi profili social, che il tanto atteso DLC della seconda stagione di AEW Fight Forever, vedrà l’aggiunta de “The Acclaimed” come personaggi giocabili. Previsto per la prossima settimana, includerà una nuova esperienza di gioco e un palcoscenico inedito di Dynamite. La seconda stagione vedrà inoltre l’arrivo di Toni Storm nel roster e un nuova nuovissima modalità di gioco chiamata “Beat the Elite” di cui tuttavia non si conoscono ulteriori dettagli. L’aggiornamento sarà disponibile da subito per Xbox, Playstation e PC mentre per Nintendo Switch bisognerà attendere qualche altra settimana. L'articolo proviene da AEW Universe - Notizie. Leggi su aewuniverse
