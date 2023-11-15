Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. Expands Sales Presence to Europe (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) LANCASTER, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT), a leading provider of innovative thermal management solutions, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. ACT officially unveiled its plans to establish a local European Sales Presence, designed to support industrial OEM's facing thermal management challenges. Bryan Muzyka, V.P. of Sales and Marketing summarized the decision, "Over our history, we have strategically invested to support the growing business, and noticing growth in our European customer base, this is a logical next step in our Sales force expansion." This move is also designed to enhance ACT's customer service and strengthen its commitment to the
