(Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/Following a press inquiry on November 6, NDR was confronted with serious allegationsdocumentary filmmaker. The author, who produced films such as "Ich, Putin - Ein Portrait" I, Putin: A Portrait (2012) and the interviews with Edward Snowden and Vladimir Putin in Moscow (2014) for NDR, allegedly received money from a Russian businessman over a long period. The NDR1, from its German acronym, Norddeutscher Rundfunk Northern German Broadcasting Corporation contacted the author and the management of the production company following the press inquiry.admitted to NDR that he had received money from the Russian entrepreneur Alexey Mordashov in the form of two "sponsorship contracts" in 2013 and 2018 and explained it had been for two book projects. ...

27 that Pope Francis has lifted the statute of limitations on abuseFather Rupnik to allow for a formal investigation of the case by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith. ...

Accusations against Hubert Seipel: NDR examines legal action Newswire.ca

Russell Brand: two more people make allegations to BBC The Guardian

Holger Rune has hit back at suggestions that Stefanos Tsitsipas only played for prize money during his ill-fated match against the Dane at the ATP Finals.HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a press inquiry on November 6, NDR was confronted with serious allegations against documentary filmmaker Hubert Seipel. The author, who produc ...