2023 Appian International Partner Award Winners Demonstrate Process Automation Excellence in Europe (Di mercoledì 15 novembre 2023) EY, KPMG, Minsait (Indra), PwC, and VASS recognised at London Awards ceremony LONDON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) is proud to announce the Winners of its 2023 International Partner Awards at the Appian Europe conference in London. These prestigious Awards recognise Partners who have Demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and Excellence in leveraging the Appian Platform to deliver transformational business value to clients through end-to-end Process Automation. "These exceptional Partners have successfully delivered excellent business outcomes with our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) is proud to announce the Winners of its 2023 International Partner Awards at the Appian Europe conference in London. These prestigious Awards recognise Partners who have Demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and Excellence in leveraging the Appian Platform to deliver transformational business value to clients through end-to-end Process Automation. "These exceptional Partners have successfully delivered excellent business outcomes with our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xebia receives 2023 AppMarket Solution Awards from Appian
Killers of the Flower Moon, di Martin Scorsese... inglese, sioux Paese di produzione: USA Anno: 2023 Durata: 206' Dati tecnici: B/N e a colori ... Marianne Bower, Niels Juul, Shea Kammer, Adam Somner, Rick Yorn Casa di produzione: Appian Way, Apple TV+...
Appian lancia Connected Underwriting per l'assicurazione sulla vita ... Insurzine
Silvia Speranza nuovo Regional Vice President di Appian ... Benzinga Italia
Appian, arriva AI Plus Data Fabric AnalyticsL'ultima versione della piattaforma Appian l'automazione end-to-end e le decisioni basate sui dati offerte dall'analisi self-service (SSA) e dall'AI privata generativa ...
Winners of Appian International Partner Awards 2023 unveiledInternational Partner Awards recognise partners that have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation and excellence in leveraging the Appian Platform.
2023 AppianVideo su : 2023 Appian