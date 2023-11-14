Xinhua Silk Road | Investment promotion adds new vitality to E China city' s high-quality development

BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

An Investment promotion and cooperation forum was held on Friday in Xishan District of Wuxi city, east China'sJiangsu Province, injecting new impetus to local efforts of promoting high-quality development. At the forum, 43 major industrial projects were signed with a total Investment of over 46.5 billion yuan (about 6.38 billion U.S. dollars), six fund cooperation projects were signed with a total scale of 5.3 billion yuan, and a number of global Investment partners were awarded. The newly-signed projects are of large scale, high quality and promising prospects, said a senior government official of Xishan District, noting that the projects are helpful for not ...
