Xinhua Silk Road: China pushes forward preservation, inheritance and promotion of Yangtze River culture (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) - BEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Chinese cities along the basin of the Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, including Nanjing, Chongqing, and Wuhan, have striven to seize the opportunities for cultural development of the Yangtze River and actively pushed forward the protection, inheritance and promotion of the Yangtze River culture in recent years. As one of the cradles of the Chinese civilization, Nanjing, capital of east China'sJiangsu Province, holds a unique position as a key area for protecting, inheriting, and carrying forward the Yangtze River culture. On November 9, a symposium on promoting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Chinese cities along the basin of the Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, including Nanjing, Chongqing, and Wuhan, have striven to seize the opportunities for cultural development of the Yangtze River and actively pushed forward the protection, inheritance and promotion of the Yangtze River culture in recent years. As one of the cradles of the Chinese civilization, Nanjing, capital of east China'sJiangsu Province, holds a unique position as a key area for protecting, inheriting, and carrying forward the Yangtze River culture. On November 9, a symposium on promoting ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Xinhua Silk Road : Investment promotion adds new vitality to E China city's high-quality development
Xinhua Silk Road : Financial Street Forum annual conference conveys broad confidence for China's opening up - cooperation to the world
Xinhua Silk Road : NE China's Heilongjiang province sees sustained dev. of ice&snow tourism industry in 2017-2022 - index
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China's Quanzhou : cheering up the power of technological innovation
Xinhua Silk Road : 54th Zhangshu National Traditional Chinese Materia Medica Trade Fair kicks off in E. China's Jiangxi
Xinhua Silk Road : E. China's Jiangyin sees 217 projects signed at 4th Jiangyin Development Summit
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand TingHua makes a splash at 2023 Business & Philanthropy Forum in Singapore... https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337142.html Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2275807/image.jpg View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news - releases/xinhua - silk - road - chinese -...
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese baijiu brand TingHua makes a splash at ... Padova News
Xinhua Silk Road: Investment promotion adds new vitality to E China city's high-quality development Yahoo Finance
Xinhua Silk Road: China pushes forward preservation, inheritance and promotion of Yangtze River cultureBEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese cities along the basin of the Yangtze River, the longest waterway in China, including Nanjing, Chongqing, and Wuhan, have striven to seize the opportunit ...
Xinhua Silk Road: Investment promotion adds new vitality to E China city's high-quality developmentBEIJING, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An investment promotion and cooperation forum was held on Friday in Xishan District of Wuxi City, east China'sJiangsu Province, injecting new impetus to local ...
Xinhua SilkVideo su : Xinhua Silk