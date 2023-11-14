Volocopter Dazzles with First Flight in New York City

Volocopter Dazzles with First Flight in New York City

BRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), completed its First Flight test at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) in New York City (NYC) with its crewed Volocopter 2X. Hosted by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the Volocopter 2X participated in the world's largest and First public event  showcasing multiple electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in a City. Volocopter has now successfully and safely conducted Flights in the heart of two of the busiest metropolitan hubs ...
BRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), completed its first flight test at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) in New York City (NYC) wi ...

