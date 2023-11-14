Volocopter Dazzles with First Flight in New York City (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) - BRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), completed its First Flight test at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) in New York City (NYC) with its crewed Volocopter 2X. Hosted by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the Volocopter 2X participated in the world's largest and First public event showcasing multiple electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in a City. Volocopter has now successfully and safely conducted Flights in the heart of two of the busiest metropolitan hubs ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), completed its First Flight test at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) in New York City (NYC) with its crewed Volocopter 2X. Hosted by the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, and the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), the Volocopter 2X participated in the world's largest and First public event showcasing multiple electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft in a City. Volocopter has now successfully and safely conducted Flights in the heart of two of the busiest metropolitan hubs ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Volocopter Dazzles with First Flight in New York City PR Newswire
NBAA Memo: Expect A Bit of Dazzle With A Dash Of Practicality Aviation Week
Volocopter Dazzles with First Flight in New York CityBRUCHSAL, Germany, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), completed its first flight test at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport (DMH) in New York City (NYC) wi ...
The LYCRA Company launches new LYCRA® FiT400tm fiberThe LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative and sustainable fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries, announced today the launch of new LYCRA® ...
Volocopter DazzlesVideo su : Volocopter Dazzles