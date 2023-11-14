VIDEO | Natalya nei panni di Zack Ryder si fa beffe di Chelsea Green

VIDEO: Natalya nei panni di Zack Ryder si fa beffe di Chelsea Green (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) E’ proseguita in quel di Monday Night Raw la storyline tra Natalya e le attuali campionesse di coppia Chelsea Green e Piper Niven. Ieri notte, la canadese ha interferito nel match tra Piper e Tegan Nox, consentendo a quest’ultima di portare a casa la vittoria. Poi ha pubblicato sui social un breve VIDEO in cui si è fatta beffe di Chelsea, vestendo i panni del marito Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona). Woo Woo Woo You Know It Tramite un breve VIDEOclip pubblicato sui social, Natalya si è fatta beffe di Chelsea Green vestendo i panni di Zack Ryder con tanto di theme song “Radio” in sottofondo. Il ...
