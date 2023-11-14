Theranica Enters Into Agreement With Dr Reddy' s for Commercializing Nerivio® in Europe

Theranica Enters Into Agreement With Dr. Reddy's for Commercializing Nerivio® in Europe (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) Commercial Collaboration Follows News of Nerivio®'s Expanded CE Mark Approval as Novel Non-Drug, Dual-Use Migraine Treatment for Adolescents and Adults NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Theranica, a neuromodulation therapeutics company, and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.("Dr. Reddy's")  today announced an exclusive Agreement for the commercial marketing and distribution of Nerivio® in Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK, in addition to Germany, which has been agreed on earlier.  This comes after Theranica announced in August this year that Nerivio®, a novel, drug-free REN (Remote Electrical Neuromodulation) wearable for migraine, has received an expanded CE ...
