Terrifier 3: Art the Clown è un Babbo Natale sanguinario nel trailer dell'horror (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) Art the Clown è un Babbo Natale sanguinario nel trailer di Terrifier 3, slasher gore seriale che promette un crescendo di terrore vecchio stile. Dopo Halloween, Art the Clown si concentra sul Natale nel primo trailer dell'horror Terrifier 3. Il diabolico mimo di David Howard Thornton sta per fare ritorno in un'avventura ancora più gore, come promette il regista Damien Leone, creatore del franchise. Terrifier 2, secondo film della serie horror vedeva l'adolescente Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera) costretta a combattere contro Art. Sebbene Sienna sia riuscita a decapitare il Clown, il finale ha rivelato che non sarebbe stata ...Leggi su movieplayer
Terrifier 3: ecco il teaser trailer, Natale con Art il Clown!Dopo il grande successo riscosso da Terrifier 2, il regista Damien Leone ha subito messo in cantiere una nuova avventura cinematografica di Art il ...
Art the Clown Wishes You a Very Gory Christmas in First Terrifier 3 TeaserThe horror sequel is due out in time for Halloween 2024, but the holiday on display here involves a particularly vicious Santa Claus.
