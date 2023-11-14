Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Ana Nogueira firmerà lo script del film DC (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) DC Studios e Warner Bros hanno annunciato che sarà Ana Nogueira a firmare lo script del nuovo film Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, con protagonista Kara Zor-El. Warner Bros e DC Studios hanno annunciato che sarà Ana Nogueira a scrivere la sceneggiatura di Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, progetto dedicato alle avventure della cugina di Superman. Attualmente non è coinvolto nessun regista per portare sul grande schermo la storia di Kara Zor-El. I primi dettagli del progetto Attualmente non sono stati svelati nemmeno i dettagli della trama di Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, anche se tra le pagine dei fumetti l'eroina viene coinvolta nel tentativo di una giovane ragazza di ...Leggi su movieplayer
Ana Nogueira scriverà Supergirl: Woman of TomorrowThe Hollywood Reporter informa che l'attrice Ana Nogueira è stata incaricata da Warner e DC Studios di scrivere la sceneggiatura di Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow , la nuova pellicola sull'eroina DC Comics . Nessun regista è attualmente attaccato al progetto. La Nogueira, che ha recentemente chiuso l'accordo, non è nuova al ...
Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Lands Writer After Planned Film Starring Sasha Calle Gets NixedSupergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has officially found its screenwriter, and she comes into the project with some recent experience writing for the DC character. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it has been ...
The new Supergirl movie hires the writer of the old Supergirl movieAccording to DC Films co-CEO James Gunn, the planned film will be based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow limited series. Interestingly enough, Ana Nogueira joining the ...
