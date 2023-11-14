Rohde & Schwarz closes challenging fiscal year successfully

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) - Despite complex global challenges,has closed the 2022/2023. For the first time in its 90-history, the technology group topped the three billion euro mark for order intake. This shows that the group is well positioned in growth markets thanks to its focus on security and connectivity. Also in the reporting period,continued to invest systematically in its own vertical integration and key technologies in order to remain independent, flexible and technologically relevant for its customers. MUNICH, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/The 2022/2023(July to June) was marked by geopolitical uncertainty and ...