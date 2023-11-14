Rohde & Schwarz closes challenging fiscal year successfully (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) - Despite complex global challenges, Rohde &; Schwarz has closed the 2022/2023 fiscal year successfully. For the first time in its 90-year history, the technology group topped the three billion euro mark for order intake. This shows that the group is well positioned in growth markets thanks to its focus on security and connectivity. Also in the reporting period, Rohde &; Schwarz continued to invest systematically in its own vertical integration and key technologies in order to remain independent, flexible and technologically relevant for its customers. MUNICH, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June) was marked by geopolitical uncertainty and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June) was marked by geopolitical uncertainty and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Primo oscilloscopio a otto canali Rohde & SchwarzIn Rohde & Schwarz continuiamo a far evolvere l'usabilità dei nostri oscilloscopi verso nuovi livelli. Siamo entusiasti di presentare il nuovo modello R&S MXO 5, che continua la nostra tradizione di ...
Rohde & Schwarz to showcase space solutions at conference Aerospace Manufacturing
Rohde & Schwarz closes challenging fiscal year successfully Yahoo Finance
Rohde & Schwarz closes challenging fiscal year successfullyDespite complex global challenges, Rohde & Schwarz has closed the 2022/2023 fiscal year successfully. For the first time in its 90-year history, the technology group topped the three billion euro mark ...
Ci dobbiamo aspettare una Rai a tecnologia 5G broadcast Sì, ma come e quandoRohde & Schwarz e Qualcomm. Pur non essendo presente alcun cronoprogramma all’interno del contratto di servizio (e con la sola, abbastanza parziale, indicazione rispetto alla copertura iniziale nelle ...
Rohde &Video su : Rohde &