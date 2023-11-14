Niagara Launcher vuole risolvere un problema degli icon pack grazie all’IA (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) Niagara Launcher accoglie una novità che punta a porre fine una volta per tutte al problema delle icone non supportate dagli icon pack. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid. Leggi su tuttoandroid
Advertising
Niagara Launcher vuole risolvere un problema degli icon pack grazie all’IA TuttoAndroid.net
Niagara Launcher wants to fix custom icon packs for good Android Police
Niagara Launcher adding ‘Anycon,’ which applies Material You icon theming to all appsOne of the best third-party launchers on Android is Niagara Launcher, thanks in part to its flexible and unique concept for the homescreen. Now, Niagara is launching “Anycon,” a new icon pack which ...
Niagara Launcher wants to fix custom icon packs for goodNiagara has just announced a new family of icon packs that are supposed to take the hassle out of using custom icon packs and themed icons. The launcher’s new built-in “Anycon” icon packs use ...
Niagara LauncherVideo su : Niagara Launcher