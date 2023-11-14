Masters of the Universe: Amazon e MGM in trattative per un nuovo film in live-action su He-Man (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) Il progetto passerebbe quindi dalle mani di Netflix a quelle di Amazon e MGM, con i registi di The Lost City a bordo. Il reboot di Masters of the Universe potrebbe non essere del tutto morto. Sembra, infatti, che la MGM e Amazon siano in trattative per accaparrarsi i diritti dell'iconica linea di giocattoli per un progetto cinematografico su He-Man e i dominatori dell'universo. A quanto è emerso, la versione della MGM del film sarà guidata dagli stessi registi che erano al lavoro sul progetto quando era in fase di lavorazione presso Netflix. Secondo Variety, Adam e Aaron Nee, i registi di The Lost City, passeranno dalla versione Netflix a quella prodotta da Amazon e MGM Studios. Questi ultimi punterebbero su un'uscita nelle …Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Masters of the Air - il trailer della serie Apple TV+ con Austin Butler creata da Steven Spielberg e Tom Hanks
Masters of the Universe : Revolution - il teaser della serie animata
The ‘Masters of the Air’ Trailer Is Here - and It Looks Like Two Hundred Million Bucks
Masters of the Air : si spicca il volo nel trailer della serie sequel di Band of Brothers
Golf - Schmid e Winther allungano ad un round dal termine dell’Andalucia Masters
Ma quanto belle sono le prime foto di Masters of the Air - terzo capitolo della saga tra i cieli di Spielberg ed Hanks?
Masters of the Universe: Amazon e MGM in trattative per un nuovo film in live - action su He - ManIl reboot di Masters of the Universe potrebbe non essere del tutto morto. Sembra, infatti, che la MGM e Amazon siano in trattative per accaparrarsi i diritti dell'iconica linea di giocattoli per un progetto ...
Masters of the Universe: Netflix abbandona il progetto, avanza ... Cinefilos.it
Masters of the Universe: Amazon e MGM in trattative per un nuovo ... Movieplayer
Ex-HMP Hewell officer at centre of drug smuggling ring"It was quickly found that Martin Mills, a prison officer at HMP Hewell, was at the centre of a smuggling ring," the force said. "He was stopped as he entered work and found to be smuggling items ...
Eisenhower Institute Opens Spring and Summer Program ApplicationsBy Sophie Lange, Assistant News Editor On Nov. 13, applications for the Eisenhower Institute’s spring and summer programs opened. These programs are open to all students regardless of their year ...
Masters theVideo su : Masters the