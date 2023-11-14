Masters of the Universe | Amazon e MGM in trattative per un nuovo film in live-action su He-Man

(Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) Il progetto passerebbe quindi dalle mani di Netflix a quelle die MGM, con i registi di The Lost City a bordo. Il reboot diof thepotrebbe non essere del tutto morto. Sembra, infatti, che la MGM esiano inper accaparrarsi i diritti dell'iconica linea di giocattoli per un progetto cinematografico su He-Man e i dominatori dell'universo. A quanto è emerso, la versione della MGM delsarà guidata dagli stessi registi che erano al lavoro sul progetto quando era in fase di lavorazione presso Netflix. Secondo Variety, Adam e Aaron Nee, i registi di The Lost City, passeranno dalla versione Netflix a quella prodotta dae MGM Studios. Questi ultimi punterebbero su un'uscita nelle …

Il reboot diofUniverse potrebbe non essere del tutto morto. Sembra, infatti, che la MGM e Amazon siano in trattative per accaparrarsi i diritti dell'iconica linea di giocattoli per un progetto ...

Masters of the Universe: Netflix abbandona il progetto, avanza ... Cinefilos.it

Masters of the Universe: Amazon e MGM in trattative per un nuovo ... Movieplayer

"It was quickly found that Martin Mills, a prison officer at HMP Hewell, was at the centre of a smuggling ring," the force said. "He was stopped as he entered work and found to be smuggling items ...By Sophie Lange, Assistant News Editor On Nov. 13, applications for the Eisenhower Institute’s spring and summer programs opened. These programs are open to all students regardless of their year ...