FibroScan® by Echosens Recognized in AASLD Practice Guidance on Managing Portal Hypertension and Varices in Cirrhosis (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) - The new Guidance underscores the utility of noninvasive tests to stage and manage advanced liver disease PARIS and WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) has released new Guidance advocating noninvasive tests like FibroScan® for the management of advanced liver disease, including assessment of clinically significant Portal Hypertension and Varices in Cirrhosis. This evidence-based approach could impact health outcomes for the majority of asymptomatic patients with this condition. The Guidance, titled "AASLD Practice Guidance on Risk Stratification and Management of Portal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The American Association for the Study of Liver Disease (AASLD) has released new Guidance advocating noninvasive tests like FibroScan® for the management of advanced liver disease, including assessment of clinically significant Portal Hypertension and Varices in Cirrhosis. This evidence-based approach could impact health outcomes for the majority of asymptomatic patients with this condition. The Guidance, titled "AASLD Practice Guidance on Risk Stratification and Management of Portal ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
FibroScan® by Echosens Recognized in AASLD Practice Guidance on Managing Portal Hypertension and Varices in CirrhosisFor more information about Echosens and its FibroScan technology, visit www.echosens.com . About EchosensPioneer in its field, Echosens, significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with ...
FibroScan® EchosensVideo su : FibroScan® Echosens