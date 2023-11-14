Delixi Electric Unveils the Green Strategy Guide (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) - WUHU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On November 8, Delixi Electric hosted the Green Ecological Development Conference in Wuhu, Anhui, unveiling the Green Sustainable Development Strategy Practice Guide. The conference brought together government officials, industry experts, influential journalists, and ecosystem partners from across the country through both online and offline platforms, highlighting Delixi Electric's commitment to achieving net zero. Notable participants included Xinhua Publishing House, Shanghai Electric Apparatus Research Institute, Kantar China, Harvard Business Review China, Emlyon Business School, Eurasian Brand Management Center, Carbon Neutrality Committee (CNC) of the China Energy Conservation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
On November 8, Delixi Electric hosted the Green Ecological Development Conference in Wuhu, Anhui, unveiling the Green Sustainable Development Strategy Practice Guide. The conference brought together government officials, industry experts, influential journalists, and ecosystem partners from across the country through both online and offline platforms, highlighting Delixi Electric's commitment to achieving net zero. Notable participants included Xinhua Publishing House, Shanghai Electric Apparatus Research Institute, Kantar China, Harvard Business Review China, Emlyon Business School, Eurasian Brand Management Center, Carbon Neutrality Committee (CNC) of the China Energy Conservation ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Delixi Electric Unveils the Green Strategy Guide Yahoo Finance
Surge Protection Modules and Devices Market Growing Massively ... Argyle Report
Delixi Electric Unveils the Green Strategy GuideWUHU, China, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 8, Delixi Electric hosted the Green Ecological Development Conference in Wuhu, Anhui, unveiling the Green Sustainable Development Strategy Practi ...
CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023Camtek Ltd. , announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2023 Revenue of $80.5 million; a 9% sequential growth;GAAP ...
Delixi ElectricVideo su : Delixi Electric