David De Gea studia da imprenditore | futuro in azulgrana?

David Gea

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a itasportpress©

Autore : itasportpress
David De Gea studia da imprenditore: futuro in azulgrana? (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) L'ex portiere del Manchester United, ancora svincolato, è interessato all'acquisto dell'Eldense, storico club spagnolo che partecipa alla Segunda Division
Leggi su itasportpress
Advertising
  • David Gea

    Buon compleanno a… David De Gea

David De Gea studia da imprenditore: futuro in azulgrana

Pur essendo svincolato ormai da quasi cinque mesi, David De Gea è uno dei calciatori spagnoli più chiacchierati. Del resto 14 anni di carriera ad alti livelli tra Atletico Madrid e Manchester United, 45 partite tra i pali della nazionale spagnola, con ...

David De Gea studia da imprenditore: futuro in azulgrana  ItaSportPress

Finalmente David De Gea: l'offerta lo ha convinto | Visite mediche ...  Calcio in Pillole

De Gea claims players' prize for fourth time

You can change these settings by clicking “Ad Choices / Do not sell my info” in the footer at any time. David de Gea has been named Manchester United's Players' Player of the Year for the fourth time.

Corinthians' Cassio shows off football IQ to allow indirect free-kick to go straight in

In a recent match, Corinthians' goalkeeper Cassio demonstrated remarkable intelligence and composure by purposefully allowing an indirect free kick to go into his own net.
Video su : David Gea
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : David Gea David studia imprenditore futuro azulgrana