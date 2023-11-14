Cyble Completes Expanded Series B | Raising $30 2 Million to Advance Its AI Capabilities

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/announced the successful completion of itsB funding round, securing an additional $6.2. In July,had secured $24in the initial tranche of itsB funding. With this latest investment, the company has officially closed the entire funding round at $30.2. Summit Peak Ventures (US) and King River Capital (US) spearheaded this funding initiative, featuring contributions from Care Super (Australia) and BlackBird Ventures (Australasia), along with other key investors. This recent funding milestone underscores the surging appetite for cutting-edge AI threat intelligence solutions in the industry. "Our mission atis to democratize Cyber Threat Intelligence, to ...