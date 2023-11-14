Cyble Completes Expanded Series B | Raising $30 2 Million to Advance Its AI Capabilities

Cyble Completes Expanded Series B, Raising $30.2 Million to Advance Its AI Capabilities (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Cyble announced the successful completion of its Series B funding round, securing an additional $6.2 Million. In July, Cyble had secured $24 Million in the initial tranche of its Series B funding. With this latest investment, the company has officially closed the entire funding round at $30.2 Million.   Summit Peak Ventures (US) and King River Capital (US) spearheaded this funding initiative, featuring contributions from Care Super (Australia) and BlackBird Ventures (Australasia), along with other key investors. This recent funding milestone underscores the surging appetite for cutting-edge AI threat intelligence solutions in the industry. "Our mission at Cyble is to democratize Cyber Threat Intelligence, to ...
