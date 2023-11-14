Chengdu Creativity & Design Week: Embracing Global Creators with a More Open Attitude (Di martedì 14 novembre 2023) - Chengdu, China, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/
On November 11, at the 10th Chengdu Creativity &; Design Week planned and implemented by Chengdu New Dongfang Exhibition Co., Ltd., the artworks crafted by Italian artist Giacomo Bruni were favored by audiences with the traditional Chinese ink painting skills. "I made a lot of interesting friends at the event," he said. Brazil's sound artist Marcelo Armani created a Chengdu Sound Map by capturing the voices of pandas and those in teahouses, Mount Qingcheng, and Fuqin Night Market, which attracted many visitors. Chengdu, one of China's famous historical and cultural cities, is accelerating to build itself into a world-renowned cultural city. The city, renowned for its ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Neue Aufgeschlossenheit gegenüber internationalen Kreativen Chengdu Creativity & Design Week wallstreet:online
